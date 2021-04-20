 Loading…

EXOTICS - Flash Cured Flower

by Kiamichi Skies

100% ORGANIC no salt or chemical based nutrients or pesticides ever We mix our living soil proprietary blend using only organic nutrients as well as horse manure and garden soil. STRAINS Now Available: Tropaya - 26% THC - Sun Grown - All Organic Now Available: Dead Hot Strawberries - 30.9% THC - Sun Grown - All Organic Now Available: Tropicana Kush - 30.9% THC - Sun Grown - All Organic Future list of available exotic strains, visit https://www.kskies.com/products TEST COMPLIANT All of our products have full Oklahoma Compliance tests include potency, terpenes, pesticides, mold/mildew, and debris. WHY CHOOSE KIAMICHI SKIES? We won a High Times Cannabis Cup for Non Solvent Hash in August. We are located in SE Oklahoma in the foothills of the Kiamichi Mountains. Our farm is in a very lightly populated rural area dominated by large trees, sunshine, fresh water and numerous wildlife. We grow in cooperation with nature using only pure, natural, organic soil and water, organic nutrients and pesticides. Everything is hand grown, hand watered, hand harvested and trimmed. We are looking for a dispensary partner that will carry our branded product line including our Live Rosen based products. We are in approximately 100 dispensaries in Oklahoma, most of them concentrated in the southern half of the state (due to our proximity).

Located near the Kiamichi River at the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, we grow surrounded by plentiful spring water, radiant sunshine and fertile soil. Our medical cannabis is grown with every intention to cooperate with Nature. We cultivate and process premium organic strains of cannabis selected for their medicinal properties, genetic purity, superior yield and high THC/CBD content. All products are organically grown from our exclusive seed stock. Carefully bred, Seed-Born plants excel beyond expectations. Just like in nature, Kiamichi Skies grows in live soil that is hand-mixed onsite. Not in water. Not in air. Not in rockwool. Not in a factory. We use only organic fertilizers, free of pesticide and hormones to give us the best plants and you the best final product. Our high standards and diligent attention to detail in our organic cultivation process produce a superior product with a difference you can taste and feel.

