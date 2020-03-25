Lavender Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
No stores nearby
Our Face and Hand Lotion is a mixture of a commercial (mostly organic) lotion base infused with our own Live Rosin. Each pack comes in a one ounce squeeze bottle with a pop-top opening. Each package also contains 100mg of THC.
Be the first to review this product.