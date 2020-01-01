Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This indica-dominant plant can be grown indoors and outdoors too. Good harvests of 450 - 500 gr/m2 can be obtained with 60 - 65 days of flowering. Outdoors plants will be ready during the second half of September in the northern hemisphere.
Be the first to review this product.