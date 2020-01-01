Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Indoors GSC takes 9 - 10 weeks to complete its flowering cycle. Flowering at 30 - 40 cm. tall results in mature plants that reach 125 cm. and the same is the case with cuttings. Side branches have a tendency to grow upwards at an angle and this means that more plants can be grown close together than would otherwise be the case. Outdoors this strain can be cultivated in both continental and temperate climate regions where plants will grow to a height of 200 - 250 cm. and they will be ready for harvest in northern latitudes during October.
Be the first to review this product.