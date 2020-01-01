 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. GSC Feminized Seeds

GSC Feminized Seeds

by Kiamichi Skies

Write a review
Kiamichi Skies Cannabis Seeds GSC Feminized Seeds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Indoors GSC takes 9 - 10 weeks to complete its flowering cycle. Flowering at 30 - 40 cm. tall results in mature plants that reach 125 cm. and the same is the case with cuttings. Side branches have a tendency to grow upwards at an angle and this means that more plants can be grown close together than would otherwise be the case. Outdoors this strain can be cultivated in both continental and temperate climate regions where plants will grow to a height of 200 - 250 cm. and they will be ready for harvest in northern latitudes during October.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kiamichi Skies Logo
Located near the Kiamichi River at the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, we grow surrounded by plentiful spring water, radiant sunshine and fertile soil. Our medical cannabis is grown with every intention to cooperate with Nature. We cultivate and process premium organic strains of cannabis selected for their medicinal properties, genetic purity, superior yield and high THC/CBD content. All products are organically grown from our exclusive seed stock. Carefully bred, Seed-Born plants excel beyond expectations. Just like in nature, Kiamichi Skies grows in live soil that is hand-mixed onsite. Not in water. Not in air. Not in rockwool. Not in a factory. We use only organic fertilizers, free of pesticide and hormones to give us the best plants and you the best final product. Our high standards and diligent attention to detail in our organic cultivation process produce a superior product with a difference you can taste and feel.