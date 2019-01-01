Located near the Kiamichi River at the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, we grow surrounded by plentiful spring water, radiant sunshine and fertile soil. Our medical cannabis is grown with every intention to cooperate with Nature. We cultivate and process premium organic strains of cannabis selected for their medicinal properties, genetic purity, superior yield and high THC/CBD content. All products are organically grown from our exclusive seed stock. Carefully bred, Seed-Born plants excel beyond expectations. Just like in nature, Kiamichi Skies grows in live soil that is hand-mixed onsite. Not in water. Not in air. Not in rockwool. Not in a factory. We use only organic fertilizers, free of pesticide and hormones to give us the best plants and you the best final product. Our high standards and diligent attention to detail in our organic cultivation process produce a superior product with a difference you can taste and feel.