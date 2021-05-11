Preferred Dispensary Starter Kit 2.0 (PDSK 2.0)
New & Improved Preferred Dispensary Starter Kit 2.0 This bundle contains $600 of wholesale products for only $500! The 2.0 PDSK is now available for sale to dispensaries. This bundle does not only include all of our most popular products, but also 24 free delivery! Product Contents Include: x2 Dab Pens- .5g, x2 Dab Cartridges- 1g, x1 RSO- 1g, x1 Bubble Hash, x1 Live Rosin- .5g, x2 Live Rosin- 1g, x1 THCA Isolate- 1g, x1 Diamonds- 1g, x1 Diamonds & Sauce- 1g, x2 Mac Packs- 10prerolls, x2 Premium Fudge- 200mg, x2 Mints (peppermint & cinnamon)- 100mg, x1 Love Lube- 100mg, x1 Honey Health, x1 Skin Deep Salve- 100mg, x1 Face & Hand Lotion- 100mg, x1 Rapid Releaf Roll-On- 100mg, x1 Feminized Seed Pack- 5 seeds, x1 Feminized Autoflower Seed Pack- 5 seeds AND x2 Kiamichi Skies Point of Sales Display Stand, Kiamichi Skies Stickers, 1 Kiamichi Skies T-Shirt, Dab Pen Magazine Review, 100% Organic flyer, and a 100% Cannabis flyer
Kiamichi Skies
