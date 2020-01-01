SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Skin Deep Salve is an organic recipe of coconut oil, beeswax, olive oil infused with our own Live Rosin. Each package contains 15ml of salve infused with 100mg of THC. The consistency is thick and is designed to be applied to small areas of the skin to relieve skin conditions, joint discomfort and general pain symptoms.
Be the first to review this product.