Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
This is a 70% indica strain which grows quite tall and which is ready for harvest after around 9 weeks of flowering. This strain can be pretty hungry so will take medium to high nutrient levels during florescence. Yields are in the region of 450 - 550 gr/m2 and the buds produce loads of resin - it makes great extracts and has won a number of cups for them.
