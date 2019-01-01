Super Lemon Haze
About this product
This strain is a two-time Cannabis Cup winner bred by Greenhouse Seeds. Being a potent sativa, it is uniquely energetic with lively, making it an optimal medicinal choice for anxiety or depression. True to its name, it has incredible lemony characteristics; zesty, citrusy and a little sweet. The taste is as expected, yet less sharp than a lemonheads candy. All in all, this strain hits all the marks.
