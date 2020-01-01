Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
5-Pack Pre Rolls of Premium MAC cross strains. 1g each. All products are organically SunGrown from our exclusive seed stock in our own living soil that is hand-mixed onsite. We use only organic fertilizers, free of pesticide and hormones to give you the best final product.
Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.