NateAdmin
on February 25th, 2020
One of the best tinctures I have found. For the price, you won't really find a better product for a 1000MG tincture.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Consult with your physician before taking CBD. Not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. Use caution when driving or operating machinery. Keep out of reach of children. CBD Products hemp oil supplements are made from properly sourced, industrial hemp plants. All products are third-party tested and are less than 0.3% THC. Our product is manufactured and packaged in Chicago, IL.
on February 25th, 2020
One of the best tinctures I have found. For the price, you won't really find a better product for a 1000MG tincture.