NateAdmin
on February 25th, 2020
Great product. 10/10 would recommend. Super highly quality chocolate
Crafted Bites and Delight’s rich and savory Dark Chocolates are bound to become one of your favorite indulgences. Each chocolate is infused with 20 mg of high quality CBD extracted from premium sourced American-grown hemp which provides for a relaxing experience of wellness in your body and mind. These chocolates erupt with flavors that tantalizes your palate with bittersweet goodness. *Made with CBD extracts properly sourced from the highest quality hemp plants *Vegan and gluten free *Little to no medicinal taste. *Child-proof, resealable grip glide packaging for safety *Third-party tested and are less than 0.3% THC *Note: Please consult with your physician before taking CBD.
on February 25th, 2020
The quality of the chocolate exceeds expectations. Really incredible product. Worth every penny!