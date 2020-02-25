 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 100mg Bag of Dark Chocolate - Crafted Bites & Delights

100mg Bag of Dark Chocolate - Crafted Bites & Delights

by KifCure

Skip to Reviews
5.02
KifCure Edibles Chocolates 100mg Bag of Dark Chocolate - Crafted Bites & Delights

$17.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Crafted Bites and Delight’s rich and savory Dark Chocolates are bound to become one of your favorite indulgences. Each chocolate is infused with 20 mg of high quality CBD extracted from premium sourced American-grown hemp which provides for a relaxing experience of wellness in your body and mind. These chocolates erupt with flavors that tantalizes your palate with bittersweet goodness. *Made with CBD extracts properly sourced from the highest quality hemp plants *Vegan and gluten free *Little to no medicinal taste. *Child-proof, resealable grip glide packaging for safety *Third-party tested and are less than 0.3% THC *Note: Please consult with your physician before taking CBD.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

NateAdmin

Great product. 10/10 would recommend. Super highly quality chocolate

Kaitlynross

The quality of the chocolate exceeds expectations. Really incredible product. Worth every penny!

About this brand

KifCure Logo
Founded in Chicago with a mission to extract and infuse only the highest quality cannabinoids into premium products, KifCure brings together a stellar lineup of brands to the CBD space. KifCure believes that quality is key, above all else. They practice this commitment in every aspect of their business from soil to oil, and beyond with a wide array of product options available. From sustainable packaging to locally grown ingredients, this incredible company aims to lift our communities from the ground up. All KifCure products are produced in the USA by real people that you can actually speak to. The KifCure product developers and infusion specialists are hard at work to deliver products that you can count on to produce repeatable results. This brand represents an unparalleled respect for this incredible plant and a relentless commitment to raising standards and education in the green space. Please check out our website or call us at (855) KIF CURE for more information!