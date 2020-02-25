NateAdmin
on February 25th, 2020
The flavoring is extremely accurate and true to what it is trying to accomplish!
$11.00MSRP
Crafted Bites and Delights offers a sweet and satisfying line of quality, CBD-infused hard candy-like confections in 3 distinctive flavors: Espresso, Mango and Honey Lemon. These hemp derived treats promote body wellness and thrill the taste buds with a burst of flavor. Made with CBD extracts properly sourced from the highest quality hemp plants *3 enticing flavors: Espresso, Mango and Honey Lemon *Vegan and gluten-free *Little to no medicinal taste. *Third-party tested and are less than 0.3% THC *Note: Please consult with your physician before taking CBD.
on February 25th, 2020
