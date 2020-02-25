Kaitlynross
on February 25th, 2020
One of the best granola products I have ever had!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$6.00MSRP
Made with all-natural, gluten-free ingredients and carefully infused with 20 mg of pure hemp-derived cannabidiol extract, Island Dream Granola nourishes the body and soul. Elevate your snacking experience and delight your palate with this aromatic, tropical blend of wholesome granola.
on February 25th, 2020
One of the best granola products I have ever had!