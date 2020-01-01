Berry Good Things Extra Strength Fruit Chews 250mg 5-pack
by Betty's Eddies
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 43.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 43.4 miles away
1 piece
$27.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Introducing Kikoko's Little Helpers - Cannabis-infused botanical mints. Kikoko Little helpers are packed with micro-dosed, cannabinoids, vitamins, and plant adaptogens. Tiny in size, the mints are discreet and perfect for someone whose on-the-go. Containing your daily dose of vitamin B and vitamin B12 (essential to brain health), 3MG of CBD, and 1MG of THC, these little beauties flavored with tangy organic hibiscus and orange, will keep you enthralled with the task at hand. Little Helpers are sugar-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan!
Be the first to review this product.