Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Kikoko Night tinctures have active botanicals mixed with the finest sun-grown cannabis to ease you into a beautiful night's sleep. The tinctures are sunflower oil-based, sugar-free, gluten-free, chemical-free, and non-GMO. The Night tincture contains Sunflower oil, Chamomile, Peppermint, Melatonin, Rose Extract, and Vitamin E Oil
Be the first to review this product.