 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Night Tincture

Night Tincture

by Kikoko

Write a review
Kikoko Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Night Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Kikoko Night tinctures have active botanicals mixed with the finest sun-grown cannabis to ease you into a beautiful night's sleep. The tinctures are sunflower oil-based, sugar-free, gluten-free, chemical-free, and non-GMO. The Night tincture contains Sunflower oil, Chamomile, Peppermint, Melatonin, Rose Extract, and Vitamin E Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kikoko Logo
Kikoko is a women-owned, women-run company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. Our founders noticed a lack of properly dosed edibles with high-quality ingredients, and they set out with a mission to create alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Our organic, clinically dosed, cannabis-infused products are for people who value wellness and high-quality ingredients. Kikoko makes herbal teas, tinctures, mints, and HoneyShots. Based on clinical research, each product line is designed to solve a problem, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs, vitamins, and adaptogenic ingredients for sleep, anxiety, mood, sex, and pain. We are committed to sustainability and making an impact, and we donate a portion of our annual revenue to initiatives that promote cannabis research and reform, such as the Last Prisoner Project.