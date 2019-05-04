Girl949
on May 4th, 2019
Lifted my mood
Positivi-Tea is our strongest THC blend with a 2:1 ratio THC and CBD. This formula can provide relief from feelings of anxiety and stress and bring on more joy and laughter. The dominant peppermint taste beautifully masks the cannabis taste. Organic ingredients: peppermint, green tea, spearmint, licorice root, lemon myrtle, lemongrass, safflower petals, and Kikogold cannabis active. 10mg THC / 5 CBD per individual sachet Each can contains 100mg THC, 50 CBD in 10 sachets Suggested Uses: - Daytime use for higher tolerances - Caffeinated and uplifting - Great for outdoor adventures, creativity, mood-boosting alone time - 5mg of CBD helps alleviate paranoia caused by THC - Contains high amount of limonene: proven for weight loss, respiratory system, cancer prevention, and anti-inflammatory.
on March 5th, 2019
Great tea!