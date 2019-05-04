 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Positivi-Tea 2:1 THC/CBD (10 pack)

Positivi-Tea 2:1 THC/CBD (10 pack)

by Kikoko

Positivi-Tea is our strongest THC blend with a 2:1 ratio THC and CBD. This formula can provide relief from feelings of anxiety and stress and bring on more joy and laughter. The dominant peppermint taste beautifully masks the cannabis taste. Organic ingredients: peppermint, green tea, spearmint, licorice root, lemon myrtle, lemongrass, safflower petals, and Kikogold cannabis active. 10mg THC / 5 CBD per individual sachet Each can contains 100mg THC, 50 CBD in 10 sachets Suggested Uses: - Daytime use for higher tolerances - Caffeinated and uplifting - Great for outdoor adventures, creativity, mood-boosting alone time - 5mg of CBD helps alleviate paranoia caused by THC - Contains high amount of limonene: proven for weight loss, respiratory system, cancer prevention, and anti-inflammatory.

Kikoko uses the purest, top-shelf cannabis, herbs and tea leaves. Our cannabis is organically sun-grown in Mendocino, the heart of the Emerald Triangle. We use medical-grade, CO2-extract cannabis oil to create KikoGold, our natural, water-soluble ingredient. Our teas are all-organic, pesticide- and toxin-free sourced from sustainable, artisanal farms. Kikoko is a women-owned company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. We offer all-organic, low-dose, cannabis-infused herbal teas. Based on clinical research, each tea is designed for a purpose in mind, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs and herb terpenes for mood, libido, sleep and pain. Caring deeply about what we put into our own bodies, we test everything thoroughly to ensure all our products are pesticide, mold, and toxin-free and accurately dosed.