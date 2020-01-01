 Loading…
  5. Sensuali-Tea Gift of Love 4 Pack

Sensuali-Tea Gift of Love 4 Pack

by Kikoko

Kikoko Edibles Beverages Sensuali-Tea Gift of Love 4 Pack

About this product

Sensuali-Tea is our tea designed to boost libido and intensify orgasm. Studies have shown that moderate doses of THC can have an aphrodisiac effect, particularly for women (high THC can have the opposite effect). Low amounts of THC improve tactile sensation and induce a sense of euphoria. The tea has a delicious aroma that is both spicy and sweet, completely masking any cannabis taste. Organic ingredients: hibiscus, rose petals, orange peel, lavender, cardamom, cloves, licorice root, and KikoGold cannabis active. Psychoactivity: Mild to Moderate high that increases presence and euphoria Suggested Uses: - Great for creating sensual intention with partner or self - Fun at parties and terrific for stimulating conversation - Perfect functional dose for those with some cannabis tolerance- Replacement for alcoholic beverage on a night out - THC stimulates the hypothalamus, which stimulates sexual arousal

About this brand

Kikoko is a women-owned, women-run company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. Our founders noticed a lack of properly dosed edibles with high-quality ingredients, and they set out with a mission to create alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Our organic, clinically dosed, cannabis-infused products are for people who value wellness and high-quality ingredients. Kikoko makes herbal teas, tinctures, mints, and HoneyShots. Based on clinical research, each product line is designed to solve a problem, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs, vitamins, and adaptogenic ingredients for sleep, anxiety, mood, sex, and pain. We are committed to sustainability and making an impact, and we donate a portion of our annual revenue to initiatives that promote cannabis research and reform, such as the Last Prisoner Project.