Sympa-Tea Gift of Peace 4 Pack

by Kikoko

About this product

Sympa-Tea is designed to treat multiple types of pain by inducing muscle relaxation, reducing inflammation, and decreasing the sensation of pain. It’s a mentally relaxing tea that takes the edge off stress and anxiety. Paired with anti-inflammatory powerhouses turmeric, ginger, and licorice root, this tea is immensely healing and is great for daily preventative care. Our belief is that CBD is a powerful contributor to well-being and preventative medicine. CBD itself is a completely non-psychoactive compound, and has been found to be a neuroprotective, anti-nausea, anti-inflammatory, kills some cancer cells, and works as an antidepressant. Organic ingredients: ginger, turmeric, orange peel, black pepper, star anise, cinnamon, licorice root, and KikoGold cannabis active. Psychoactivity: Low for most people. Induces relaxation and a sense of calm. Suggested Uses: - A true healing tea, but not just for pain. The tea is a perfect low-dose entrance to cannabis for anyone - Contains powerhouse anti-inflammatories: turmeric, ginger, black pepper - Great for: menstrual cramps, back pain, post-workout recovery, muscle spasms, post-chemo nausea, and overall mood lift. - The 20mg of CBD is anti-anxiety, anti-nausea

About this brand

Kikoko Logo
Kikoko is a women-owned, women-run company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. Our founders noticed a lack of properly dosed edibles with high-quality ingredients, and they set out with a mission to create alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Our organic, clinically dosed, cannabis-infused products are for people who value wellness and high-quality ingredients. Kikoko makes herbal teas, tinctures, mints, and HoneyShots. Based on clinical research, each product line is designed to solve a problem, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs, vitamins, and adaptogenic ingredients for sleep, anxiety, mood, sex, and pain. We are committed to sustainability and making an impact, and we donate a portion of our annual revenue to initiatives that promote cannabis research and reform, such as the Last Prisoner Project.