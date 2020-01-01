Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Tranquili-Tea is formulated to help people fall and stay asleep. CBN produces a sedative and relaxing effect that induces sleep, while THC increases sleep duration. Our herb blend includes chamomile and valerian root, which have been used throughout time as sleep agents. Organic ingredients: peppermint, chamomile, valerian root, lemon myrtle, licorice root, rosemary, lemongrass, lavender, cornflower petals, and KikoGold cannabis active. Psychoactivity: Low for most people and induces drowsiness. Suggested Uses: - Unique cannabinoid ratio helps users fall and stay asleep - Synergistic herbs relieve anxiety and have sedative effects - For less nighttime fluid, steep in half the water (potency the same) - Best drunk 60 minutes before lights out - May help migraines
