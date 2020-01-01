About this product

Exclusive Leafly Offer: SAVE 20% OFF WITH COUPON CODE: LEAFLY A better tasting option than sparkling water or tea. Kill Cliff CBD provides functional benefits with killer taste! OH YEAH! WE WENT THERE AND YOU'RE OH SO VERY WELCOME. WE'RE BRINGING THAT CLASSIC CITRUS KUSH FLAVOR EVERYONE KNOWS AND LOVES WITH THE PERFECT AMOUNT OF CBD TO GIVE IT THAT LITTLE EXTRA SOMETHING SOMETHING. REVIVE YOUR MIND, BODY AND TASTEBUDS THE ONLY WAY IT'S MEANT TO BE DONE. CBDIZZLE FOR THE WIN! ARE YOU DONE CONQUERING LIFE? NEVER. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND CRACK OPEN KILL CLIFF® CBD RECOVERY DRINK TO UNLOCK THE KILLER HYDRATION + 25 MG OF BROAD SPECTRUM CBD BENEFITS. EVERY CRUSADER HAS A SECRET WEAPON TO SLAY THEIR THIRST AND NOW YOU HAVE YOURS. IT'S KINDA LIKE CLICKING THE REFRESH BUTTON BUT A HELL OF A LOT TASTIER. SO DON'T SWEAT IT, WE GOT YOU RE-COVERED. 25mg of CBD - broad spectrum hemp with 0% THC ZERO Sugar, naturally sweetened with Stevia & Erythritol B-Vitamins for energy and metabolism support Electrolytes to rehydrate Keto Friendly