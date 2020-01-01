 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Orange Kush - CBD Recovery Drink - 12 Pack

Orange Kush - CBD Recovery Drink - 12 Pack

by KILL CLIFF

KILL CLIFF Edibles Beverages Orange Kush - CBD Recovery Drink - 12 Pack
$69.00MSRP

About this product

Exclusive Leafly Offer: SAVE 20% OFF WITH COUPON CODE: LEAFLY A better tasting option than sparkling water or tea. Kill Cliff CBD provides functional benefits with killer taste! OH YEAH! WE WENT THERE AND YOU'RE OH SO VERY WELCOME. WE'RE BRINGING THAT CLASSIC CITRUS KUSH FLAVOR EVERYONE KNOWS AND LOVES WITH THE PERFECT AMOUNT OF CBD TO GIVE IT THAT LITTLE EXTRA SOMETHING SOMETHING. REVIVE YOUR MIND, BODY AND TASTEBUDS THE ONLY WAY IT'S MEANT TO BE DONE. CBDIZZLE FOR THE WIN! ARE YOU DONE CONQUERING LIFE? NEVER. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND CRACK OPEN KILL CLIFF® CBD RECOVERY DRINK TO UNLOCK THE KILLER HYDRATION + 25 MG OF BROAD SPECTRUM CBD BENEFITS. EVERY CRUSADER HAS A SECRET WEAPON TO SLAY THEIR THIRST AND NOW YOU HAVE YOURS. IT'S KINDA LIKE CLICKING THE REFRESH BUTTON BUT A HELL OF A LOT TASTIER. SO DON'T SWEAT IT, WE GOT YOU RE-COVERED. 25mg of CBD - broad spectrum hemp with 0% THC ZERO Sugar, naturally sweetened with Stevia & Erythritol B-Vitamins for energy and metabolism support Electrolytes to rehydrate Keto Friendly

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Kill Cliff was founded by a former Navy SEAL to provide a better alternative to Recovery.