Xanadab on March 27th, 2018

So this was supposed to be a micro dose but I should have known better. Based on the Nice Dream experience I should not have underestimated 5mg. Also 5mg is kind of a lot for me. I'm used to like 3-4mg edibles to be comfortable at home, not at work. Big mistake. I took the whole sheet, which probably tastes the best out of all three but still not great. Kind of mango/banana. And I was too high for work. I mean I'm sure I acted fine but I was not having a good time internally. Tried half of a 5mg slip the next day and even though the high was more manageable and wore off faster it was not enjoyable. Booooo. Paranoia level: 5/10.