1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A BLEND FOR CREATIVE ENERGY AND FOCUS The Cloud Buster™ blend is formulated with the most uplifting cannabinoids and terpenes commonly found in sativa strains. Cloud Buster’s eye-opening effects and refreshing Tarragon & Citrus flavor make it the perfect replacement for your afternoon coffee. Suggested Use When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible. Ingredients: Water, Organic Flavors (Tangerine, Tarragon), Cannabis Oil, Organic Dextrose, Natural Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Pectin, Natural Colors (Beet, Annatto), Natural Menthol, Organic Gum Arabic, Natural Plant-Derived Terpenes Available Dosages Microdose | 5mg THC per Slip | 20 Slips per pack The Standard | 10mg THC per Slip | 10 Slips per pack
on May 15th, 2019
MY FAVORITE HIGH OF ALL TIME! I take a half of the Cloud Buster (5MG) and everything in life is perfect. Such a nice, happy, creative experience. I stash these in my wallet to have at all times and they are so easy to smuggle into concerts and on planes (shhh!) Kin Slips are seriously the best EVERRR
on June 28th, 2018
I really enjoy the extra strength Cloud Buster. It is highly effective and tastes good! Big bonus...it doesnt make my breath smell of pot. Yay! Be careful though, this one isnt a micro-dose; 1/2 of the extra-strength was plenty for me. I'm a beginner. My improved mood came on slowly, not all at once. I love that it is discreet!!! Now want to try the other flavors! Nicely done, Kin Strips!!! Thank you
on March 27th, 2018
So this was supposed to be a micro dose but I should have known better. Based on the Nice Dream experience I should not have underestimated 5mg. Also 5mg is kind of a lot for me. I'm used to like 3-4mg edibles to be comfortable at home, not at work. Big mistake. I took the whole sheet, which probably tastes the best out of all three but still not great. Kind of mango/banana. And I was too high for work. I mean I'm sure I acted fine but I was not having a good time internally. Tried half of a 5mg slip the next day and even though the high was more manageable and wore off faster it was not enjoyable. Booooo. Paranoia level: 5/10.