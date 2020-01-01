About this product

A BLEND FOR CALMING COMFORT AND RELIEF The Park Life™ blend has been formulated with pain-relieving cannabinoids and terpenes commonly found in CBD strains. Each Slip includes 10mgs of CBD, a great alternative for patients looking to add to their pain management and wellness routines without the ‘high’. Park Life’s relaxing combination of all natural Mango & Turmeric flavors make this a tantalizing option for the taste-conscious consumer. ⠀ Scientific and clinical research underscores CBD’s potential as a treatment for a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, MS, chronic pain, schizophrenia, PTSD, depression, antibiotic-resistant infections, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders.⠀ Suggested Use When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible. Ingredients: Water, Organic Flavors (Mango, Turmeric), Cannabis Oil, Organic Dextrose, Natural Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Pectin, Natural Colors (Spinach, Turmeric), Natural Menthol, Organic Gum Arabic, Natural Plant-Derived Terpenes