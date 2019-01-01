 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Improved Formula | Park Life™ Comfort & Relief

by Kin Slips

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

AN IMPROVED BLEND FOR COMFORT AND RELIEF Park Life™ is formulated with pain-relieving cannabinoids and terpenes. This 10:1 CBD:THC blend is a great addition to your wellness routine without the high. Improved flavor hints of mango, mint and turmeric. 10 MG CBD + 1 MG THC per slip | 10 slips per wallet | MSRP $40 INGREDIENTS Pullulan, Grapeseed Oil, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Natural Colors (Spirulina, Turmeric, Spinach), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water SUGGESTED USE When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes under the tongue. Simply place a Kin Slips sublingual strip under the tongue and allow to dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Kin Slips sublingual strips dissolve under your tongue and start working in about 10 minutes. Each blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and all-natural ingredients delivers a predictable experience designed to enhance your daily life. Kin Slips are always vegan, all natural, gluten free, diabetic friendly, and less than 1 calorie per strip.