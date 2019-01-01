About this product

AN IMPROVED BLEND FOR COMFORT AND RELIEF Park Life™ is formulated with pain-relieving cannabinoids and terpenes. This 10:1 CBD:THC blend is a great addition to your wellness routine without the high. Improved flavor hints of mango, mint and turmeric. 10 MG CBD + 1 MG THC per slip | 10 slips per wallet | MSRP $40 INGREDIENTS Pullulan, Grapeseed Oil, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Natural Colors (Spirulina, Turmeric, Spinach), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water SUGGESTED USE When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes under the tongue. Simply place a Kin Slips sublingual strip under the tongue and allow to dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible.