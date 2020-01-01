 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Aurora Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Aurora Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by KIND Concentrates

Write a review
KIND Concentrates Concentrates Cartridges Aurora Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Aurora Indica

Aurora Indica

Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.

About this brand

KIND Concentrates Logo
Driven by our mission to always put the needs and preferences of our customers first, through constant innovation, manufacturing, distribution and marketing excellence, we strive to provide our customers with top-quality cannabis products, which fit every lifestyle. We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us. Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.