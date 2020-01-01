 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Aurora Tanker 1g

Aurora Tanker 1g

by KIND Concentrates

Write a review
KIND Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Aurora Tanker 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Aurora

Purple Aurora

New from breeders Alaska Built, Purple Aurora is a 60% indica, 35% sativa, 5% ruderalis auto-flowering hybrid resulting from a cross of Purple Kush and Purple Auto. This compact plant is well suited for outdoor grows in short-season northern climates, and produces tight flowers with significant levels of CBD and flavors ranging from overripe berries to earth and spicy fruit.

About this brand

KIND Concentrates Logo
Driven by our mission to always put the needs and preferences of our customers first, through constant innovation, manufacturing, distribution and marketing excellence, we strive to provide our customers with top-quality cannabis products, which fit every lifestyle. We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us. Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.