K.I.N.D. Kaps THC
by K.I.N.D. ConcentratesWrite a review
About this product
Specially designed and manufactured for patients who cannot smoke or use cannabis edibles, K.I.N.D. Kaps come in various packages ranging from 10 mg of THC to 400 MG of THC
About this brand
As a manufacturer of high-quality organic cannabis concentrates we strive to deliver the best possible product using only indoor-grown cannabis plants processed without any solvents. K.I.N.D. Concentrates products can be found not only in many medical marijuana dispensaries in Arizona. Coming soon in a dispensary near you - for more information visit our website.