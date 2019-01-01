 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Live Resin - Sour Diesel

by K.I.N.D. Concentrates

The K.I.N.D. Live Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural flavor. Our Live Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Live Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.

Sour Diesel

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

As a manufacturer of high-quality organic cannabis concentrates we strive to deliver the best possible product using only indoor-grown cannabis plants processed without any solvents. K.I.N.D. Concentrates products can be found not only in many medical marijuana dispensaries in Arizona. Coming soon in a dispensary near you - for more information visit our website.