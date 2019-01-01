Live Resin - True OG
The K.I.N.D. Live Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural flavor. Our Live Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Live Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
True OG
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.