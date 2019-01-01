 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by K.I.N.D. Concentrates

No cutting agents. No residual solvents. NO analytical grade terpenes. Our unique, five times refined, product consistently tests at over 80% THC. The smooth natural tasting flavor of our Nectar comes from the cannabis derived terpenes. The following strains are presently available: Blue Dream, Jack OG, Grand Daddy Purp, and King Louis XIII

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

As a manufacturer of high-quality organic cannabis concentrates we strive to deliver the best possible product using only indoor-grown cannabis plants processed without any solvents. K.I.N.D. Concentrates products can be found not only in many medical marijuana dispensaries in Arizona. Coming soon in a dispensary near you - for more information visit our website.