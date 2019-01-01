 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Rick Simpson Oil

Rick Simpson Oil

by K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rick Simpson Oil or Phoenix Tears is among the most potent medical cannabis products on the market, with THC content of 60% to 70%.

About this brand

As a manufacturer of high-quality organic cannabis concentrates we strive to deliver the best possible product using only indoor-grown cannabis plants processed without any solvents. K.I.N.D. Concentrates products can be found not only in many medical marijuana dispensaries in Arizona. Coming soon in a dispensary near you - for more information visit our website.