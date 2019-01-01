Rick Simpson Oil
About this product
Rick Simpson Oil or Phoenix Tears is among the most potent medical cannabis products on the market, with THC content of 60% to 70%.
About this brand
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
As a manufacturer of high-quality organic cannabis concentrates we strive to deliver the best possible product using only indoor-grown cannabis plants processed without any solvents. K.I.N.D. Concentrates products can be found not only in many medical marijuana dispensaries in Arizona. Coming soon in a dispensary near you - for more information visit our website.