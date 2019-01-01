About this product
Trokie is a cannabis-infused lozenge that provides consistent dosing and rapid delivery, every time. By utilizing a patented oral delivery method, Trokie bypasses the digestive system, enabling you to medicate at the dosage you need for extended periods.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
As a manufacturer of high-quality organic cannabis concentrates we strive to deliver the best possible product using only indoor-grown cannabis plants processed without any solvents. K.I.N.D. Concentrates products can be found not only in many medical marijuana dispensaries in Arizona. Coming soon in a dispensary near you - for more information visit our website.