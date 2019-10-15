 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Rich Tincture, 1000 mgs. 1 oz.

CBD Rich Tincture, 1000 mgs. 1 oz.

by Kind Mother Botanicals

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kind Mother Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Rich Tincture, 1000 mgs. 1 oz.

$70.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This product contains full spectrum CBD concentrate MCT (fractionated coconut oil).

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Snstogsdill

If you’re buying dispensary CBD you’re doing it all wrong! This tincture lasts me around 6 months, and it’s my cure all! I use it for anxiety, sleep, and pain. It works orally and topically, sometimes I’ll mix it with an oil and rub it on a sore muscle! If you’re thinking about ordering or are new to CBD my only advice is to keep it kind mother!!

About this brand

Kind Mother Botanicals Logo
Kind Mother Botanicals offers locally grown, organic hemp products at affordable prices. We are a family run business with a mission of providing simple, natural products and wellness for all. Mother Earth provides! Experience the power of plant medicine.