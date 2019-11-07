 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Rich Tincture 2,000 mgs. 1 oz.

by Kind Mother Botanicals

$110.00MSRP

About this product

This product contains full spectrum CBD concentrate and MCT oil. (fractionated Coconut oil)

Snstogsdill

I am a nursing student and I struggle with anxiety. I take a couple drops of this CBD before exams or on days that I’m feeling a little overwhelmed and it brings me back to baseline. This CBD has also become my sort of cure-all - I use it topically for sore muscles, on my wisdom tooth that was coming in, and it also helps me sleep better on nights that I’m having trouble! If you’re contemplating whether or not you should order this CBD, I promise you definitely won’t regret it!

auntiefaith

I live with a severe chronic daily migraine disorder, fibromyalgia and anxiety. I take CBD oil daily. I have tried many products with varying results. Kind Mother Botanicals is by far the best CBD product I have used. The quality and consistency is superb. The 2000 mg strength makes such a difference in my pain levels and my overall quality of life. I highly recommend it!

About this brand

Kind Mother Botanicals offers locally grown, organic hemp products at affordable prices. We are a family run business with a mission of providing simple, natural products and wellness for all. Mother Earth provides! Experience the power of plant medicine.