Snstogsdill on November 7th, 2019

I am a nursing student and I struggle with anxiety. I take a couple drops of this CBD before exams or on days that I’m feeling a little overwhelmed and it brings me back to baseline. This CBD has also become my sort of cure-all - I use it topically for sore muscles, on my wisdom tooth that was coming in, and it also helps me sleep better on nights that I’m having trouble! If you’re contemplating whether or not you should order this CBD, I promise you definitely won’t regret it!