10th Planet
About this product
This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor with a slightly skunky sour citrus exhale. The aroma is very heavy and pungent with an earthy skunky overtone that turns spicy and gassy as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. 10th Planet buds have oversized heart-shaped fluffy dark olive green nugs with purple undertones, red-orange thick hairs and a coating of purple-tinted crystal trichomes.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
About this strain
10th Planet
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Ethos Genetics crossed Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze.
