This strain got its name from its home country, where it grows in the Hindu Kush Mountains. This is close to the mountainous region where humans first tamed wild cannabis thousands of years ago. Afghani is a source of countless hybrid strains around the world, many of them very popular.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Afghani is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically.
