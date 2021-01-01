Banana Daddy
Like its name suggests, Banana Daddy packs a sweet banana berry flavor that's accented by a touch of spicy bubblegum and diesel. The aroma takes a heavier turn, with deep diesel and sweet fruity berries all wrapped up with a spicy overtone.
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Bringing two fruity strains together, Ethos Genetics created Banana Daddy by crossing Granddaddy Purp with Banana Hammock R1. Expect big, chunky purple buds that put out terpenes that are a mixture of bubblegum and gas. The high is on the heavy side but still inspires good conversation and laughter. This strain is perfect for winding down in the evening with good company.
