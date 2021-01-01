Banana Hammock
About this product
Funny name aside, Banana Hammock is a patient favorite thanks to its super delicious flavor and happy effects. This bud has as sweet and sugary honey taste with accents of tropical fruits and sour lime. The aroma is just as delightful, following the same profile with added touches of fresh earth.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
About this strain
Banana Hammock R1
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bred by Ethos out of Colorado, Banana Hammock is an indica cross of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Large dense purple flowers with fruity tropical terpenes smelling of grape and honey make for a delicious smoke. The high is potent and soothing, great for settling down into the couch or getting onto a bike for a lazy afternoon adventure. Banana Hammock is potent, usually testing above 20% THC, making this strain a great fruity choice for experienced users.
