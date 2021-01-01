Miracle Alien Cookies
Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) has a dank sour citrus flavor with a spicy earthy overtone that sweetens upon exhale. The aroma is of earthy herbs and pungent diesel, all wrapped up in a sour dank overtone that fills any room with its heavy stench. MAC buds have super sticky long grape-shaped minty green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a coating of tiny white crystal trichomes.
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
