Northern Lights
About this product
Few strains come with as much widespread renown as Northern Lights, arguably one of the most popular strains of all time. This strain has a sweet, earthy flavor with hints of citrus. Northern Lights is most popular on the West Coast and in Colorado, but it's a favorite pretty much everywhere else cannabis can be found.
Northern Lights
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
