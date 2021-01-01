Pineapple Kush
About this product
This rare strain is not to be missed! The smell is earthy and sweet and the flavor is earthy with hints of chestnut and pineapple. The dense, leafy buds are dark green with brown hairs.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
About this strain
Pineapple Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Pineapple Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple with Master Kush. Pineapple Kush produces cerebral effects accompanied by a light body sensation. The flavor of this strain has been described as a subtle and sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones. Growers say this strain grows in buds that are brown, green, and covered with amber crystals. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Kush to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, muscle spasms, stress and PTSD.
