Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Skunk This strain packs a pungent aroma that can be detected even when tightly packed away, with skunky spices and a touch of tropical mango. The flavor is very skunky and sweet with a floral incense-like taste that has a powerful exhale. This bud has light, spade-shaped yellow-green nugs with orange hairs and a thick coating of golden-colored crystal trichomes.
Skunk 47, offspring of Skunk #1 and AK-47, is a sour-smelling hybrid strain that leans far to the indica side of the family. Bred by World of Seeds Bank, Skunk 47’s parents were selected for pungent aromas and fast flowering cycles. Additionally, Skunk 47 plants have a high resistance to mold and pests. Its indica tendencies come out strong in this strain’s effects, delivering a crushing heaviness perfect for stubborn pain or sleepless nights.
Be the first to review this product.