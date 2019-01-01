 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

The Kindbot home garden automation hub is a sleek and powerful garden controller and monitor specifically designed to cater to cannabis plant needs. Kindbot is compatible with TP-link and WEMO smart plugs, allowing the user to label, track, and control any appliance used in their grow setup. Using state of the art computer vision models, Kindbot gardens visually, taking environmental data and visual cues to dynamically control appliances, producing and maintain the perfect growing environment. You can access all the data Kindbot collects with the simple mobile and web applications that come with this platform. We know security is important to all cannabis cultivators, which is why Kindbot does not need to rely on cloud computing. All your data stays on your device and you can decide when and how to share your grow data.

About this brand

Kindbot lowers the bar to growing quality cannabis at home, bridging the gap between home automation & home grow. Using state of the art AI, convenient integrations with home automation devices, and a simple application, Kindbot controls and monitors your grow to its highest potential.