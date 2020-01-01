 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Body Capsules 500mg 10-pack

by Kindred Cannabis

Kindred Cannabis Edibles Capsules 1:1 Body Capsules 500mg 10-pack

Feel tension and stress release their hold over you, transitioning your physical self into a relaxed and sedative state. Kindred Body is perfect for soothing pain relief and late-night tranquility. Our capsules are made using only the cleanest CO2 extraction methods available, resulting in a final product that is free of harmful chemicals and solvents. Once the oils are extracted, our team of scientists meticulously test each batch to ensure accurate potency and consistency. Our capsules are a perfect solution for those who seek a traditional (but not so traditional) medicated experience.

Kindred™ is a cleanly-produced cannabis product line for consistent, convenient, discreet dosing. Our mission is to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.