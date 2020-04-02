 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Balance Breath Strips 120mg

by Kindred Cannabis

Our hybrid series creates life equilibrium, merging the relationship of relaxed body and uplifted mind. Unifying mental and physical worlds, this is the best of both desires. Great for mornings, evenings, and everything in between, Kindred Balance embodies the whole cannabis experience.

Kindred™ is a cleanly-produced cannabis product line for consistent, convenient, discreet dosing. Our mission is to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.