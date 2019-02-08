 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1:1 Capsules Body - 200mg (10 Pack)

1:1 Capsules Body - 200mg (10 Pack)

by Kindred Cannabis

About this product

Feel tension and stress release their hold over you, transitioning your physical self into a relaxed and sedative state. Kindred Body is perfect for soothing pain relief and late-night tranquility. Our capsules are made using only the cleanest CO2 extraction methods available, resulting in a final product that is free of harmful chemicals and solvents. Once the oils are extracted, our team of scientists meticulously test each batch to ensure accurate potency and consistency. Our capsules are a perfect solution for those who seek a traditional (but not so traditional) medicated experience.

AsYouDo

I tried the Body (Indica 1:1) 20 mg. One capsule relaxed me, eased my pain, and has been the best thing that I’ve found to ease my anxiety . One capsule was just the right amount for daytime but I have a pretty high tolerance. Taking two capsules at nighttime had an amazing effect - made me completely relaxed, got rid of my pain, and gave me a great night’s sleep. This is great stuff for anxiety and pain. I started using Kindred body capsules after surgery in lieu of narcotic pain pills and they worked much better than any pain pills I’ve tried in the past. Highly recommend.

About this brand

Our mission at Kindred is to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.