AsYouDo on February 8th, 2019

I tried the Body (Indica 1:1) 20 mg. One capsule relaxed me, eased my pain, and has been the best thing that I’ve found to ease my anxiety . One capsule was just the right amount for daytime but I have a pretty high tolerance. Taking two capsules at nighttime had an amazing effect - made me completely relaxed, got rid of my pain, and gave me a great night’s sleep. This is great stuff for anxiety and pain. I started using Kindred body capsules after surgery in lieu of narcotic pain pills and they worked much better than any pain pills I’ve tried in the past. Highly recommend.