About this product

Feel tension and stress release their hold over you, transitioning your physical self into a relaxed and sedative state. Kindred Body is perfect for soothing pain relief and late-night tranquility. An entirely different cannabis experience, our topicals provide relief to the body’s largest organ - the skin, without the psychoactive effects caused by ingestion. A combination of our finest CO2 extracted cannabis oil, all-natural coconut oil and the scent of cucumber melon, our topicals are guaranteed to wash away pain. Our roll-on applicator provides an easy way to spot-target problem areas ensuring you’ll only medicate where you need it.