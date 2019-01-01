 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. CBD Capsules Relief - 200mg (10 Pack)

CBD Capsules Relief - 200mg (10 Pack)

by Kindred Cannabis

Write a review
Kindred Cannabis Edibles Capsules CBD Capsules Relief - 200mg (10 Pack)

Learn More

About this product

You’ll find no “high” here, only the benefit of Cannabidiol’s healing properties. Feel relief, healing, and calmness flood your body – Kindred Relief is the next big thing in pain relief and medication. Our capsules are made using only the cleanest CO2 extraction methods available, resulting in a final product that is free of harmful chemicals and solvents. Once the oils are extracted, our team of scientists meticulously test each batch to ensure accurate potency and consistency. Our capsules are a perfect solution for those who seek a traditional (but not so traditional) medicated experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kindred Cannabis Logo
Our mission at Kindred is to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.