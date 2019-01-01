 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. CBD Topical Relief Roll-On Oil - 250mg

CBD Topical Relief Roll-On Oil - 250mg

by Kindred Cannabis

Write a review
Kindred Cannabis Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD Topical Relief Roll-On Oil - 250mg

Learn More

About this product

You’ll find no “high” here, only the benefit of Cannabidiol’s healing properties. Feel relief, healing, and calmness flood your body – Kindred Relief is the next big thing in pain relief and medication. An entirely different cannabis experience, our topicals provide relief to the body’s largest organ - the skin, without the psychoactive effects caused by ingestion. A combination of our finest CO2 extracted cannabis oil, all-natural coconut oil and the scent of cucumber melon, our topicals are guaranteed to wash away pain. Our roll-on applicator provides an easy way to spot-target problem areas ensuring you’ll only medicate where you need it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kindred Cannabis Logo
Our mission at Kindred is to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.